Michael McIntyre's The Wheel Christmas Special line up confirmed

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel will air a Celebrity special this Christmas.

The new game show features three contestants hoping to answer their way to a fortune, guided by seven celebrity experts.

Advertisements

The Celebrity special festive episode of The Wheel will see three celebrity contestants taking part - presenter Holly Willoughby, comedian Alan Carr and professional Strictly Come Dancing dancer Oti Mabuse.

They will be competing to complete The Wheel, in an attempt to win money for their chosen charities this Christmas with the help of some fellow famous faces.

On The Wheel, and helping the three celebrity contestants raise as much money as possible, are seven celebrity experts who come with their own Christmas categories.

Alexander Armstrong, Christopher Biggins, Clare Balding, Howard Donald, Kate Bottley, Olly Smith and Ainsley Harriott will take their turns to help answer questions on everything from Christmas dinner to panto! But whose help will be a gift and who has got their traditions in a twist?

Full of laughs and festive spirit, The Wheel promises to get celebs and viewers alike in a spin in this special yuletide edition.

An air date for the special is to be confirmed.

Advertisements

For now, The Wheel's main series will air Saturday nights on BBC One from November 28.

Picture: BBC