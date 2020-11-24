Black Narcissus 2020 cast and release date for BBC One drama

Black Narcissus is the new drama coming to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

The TV series comes from Bafta award-winning writer Amanda Coe, adapted from Rumer Godden’s iconic tale of sexual repression and forbidden love.

The show will start on BBC One in the UK in December, with an exact premiere date to be revealed.

Leading the cast is Gemma Arterton as Sister Clodagh, joined by Alessandro Nivola as Mr. Dean, Aisling Franciosi as Sister Ruth, Diana Rigg as Mother Dorothea, Jim Broadbent as Father Roberts, Rosie Cavaliero as Sister Briony, Karen Bryson as Sister Philippa, Patsy Ferran as Sister Blanche and Nila Aalia as Angu Ayah.

Also on the cast are Kulvinder Ghir as General Toda Rai, Chaneil Kular as Dilip Rai, Dipika Kunwar as Kanchi, Gina McKee as Sister Adela, Soumil Malla as Joseph Anthony and Gianni Gonsalves as Srimati Rai.

A synopsis of the series shares: "Mopu, Himalayas, 1934. A remote clifftop palace once known as the ‘House of Women’ holds many dark secrets.

"When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy.

"During the latter years of British rule in India, ambitious young nun Sister Clodagh heads a mission to a remote part of the Himalayas.

"The palace of Mopu has been donated by General Toda Rai, who hopes the Sisters of St. Faith will rid the ‘House of Women’ of unhappy memories connected to his late sister, Srimati.

"Although Clodagh ignores the warnings of the General’s raffish agent Mr. Dean, isolation and illness soon take their toll, with the haunting atmosphere of the palace particularly affecting volatile Sister Ruth.

"As past and present collide, the arrival of the young General Dilip Rai is the catalyst for an explosion of repressed desires that may end in a fatal confrontation."

Black Narcissus will air over three episodes.

In the USA, the show will air on FX and Hulu.

Picture: FX/Pari Dukovic