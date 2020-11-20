Series 24 of BBC drama Silent Witness has started filming with a new cast.

The last series ended with an explosive finale which saw the exits of two of the series’ regular characters: Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr) and Dr Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern).

Series 24 finds Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves) looking forward to the future. However buried secrets and memories soon surface, and, when ghosts from the past emerge, the two are forced increasingly close to one another.

The BBC has confirmed the cast will welcome new member Jason Wong for series 24.

He'll play Adam Yuen, a confident, bright and keen pathologist who’s constantly striving to be the best, he immediately rubs Nikki and Jack up the wrong way.

Jason Wong said: “I am so excited to be joining Silent Witness, like everyone else I have been a huge fan of the show for years and to be becoming part of the family feels like a huge privilege. I can't wait for audiences to see all we have in store for them in this new series.”

On Series 24, Emilia Fox, added: “It’s fantastic to be back filming Series 24 of Silent Witness with five terrific new storylines, our wonderful crew, great new casts for each story and to be welcoming the very lovely and talented Jason Wong to the Lyell team, who is an absolute joy to work with!”

When will Silent Witness series 24 start?

Due the pandemic, the start date for series 24 of Silent Witness has been delayed.

The show typically begins in January but won't be the case in 2021.

As yet, a start date hasn't been revealed with the show's executive producer Jo McClellan saying: “We are so delighted to be filming Silent Witness and to welcome Jason. Series 24 is going to be brilliant and, although fans will have to wait a little while longer than usual to see it, I promise them it is worth it!”

The longest running British crime drama currently airing on TV, Silent Witness follows a team of forensic pathologists helping police solve murders using clues found on the bodies of the victims - the silent witnesses.

You can get past episodes on DVD here or stream via the BBC iPlayer here.