It’s been almost two years since we last saw Sarah Collins in action, and the wait is finally over.

ITV has just released the first trailer for Series 3 of The Tower, and it looks like we’re in for another intense ride.

Sarah is back, and this time, she’s called to investigate the brutal stabbing of a teenager.

But things quickly get complicated.

Her investigation collides with a covert operation run by Kieran Shaw, who is working closely with Sarah’s former partner, Steve Bradshaw.

Steve, now deep undercover, is navigating dangerous waters that might just pull Sarah in too.

Meanwhile, Lizzie Adama returns to Farlow, where she’s juggling the demands of her new role as a Detective with the challenges of family life.

But with Kieran back in the picture, Lizzie’s world is about to get a lot more complicated.

The first episode of this four-part series airs on Monday, 2 September 2024, at 9PM on ITV1. The rest of the episodes will follow nightly.