Love is Blind UK: Where Are They Now?

Love is Blind: UK fans were glued to their screens for the much-anticipated reunion episode, catching up with the couples one year after their time in the pods.

Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, the reunion was filmed at the stunning Battersea Arts Centre in London, where the cast members and their families gathered to reflect on their experiences and reveal what’s happened since they left the show.

Jasmine and Bobby: Together

Jasmine

Bobby

Jasmine and Bobby have continued to flourish as a couple, and they couldn’t be happier.

Reflecting on her decision to join the show, Jasmine shared, “The reason why I went on to this show was to take away the surface-level ideas that we have and to go for someone who I truly connect with on a deep level, who’s going to love me and make me feel safe…here he is.”

Bobby, clearly smitten, teased their future plans by saying, “Next year you might see some little mini Johnsons running around.”

Their bond seems unshakeable, and fans were thrilled to see them still very much in love.

Demi and Ollie: Split

Demi

Ollie

Not all the couples have had such a smooth journey.

Demi and Ollie revealed that they’re no longer together, with Demi explaining, “Ollie’s a good guy, but he’s not my guy.”

Ollie agreed, adding, “It just wasn’t our time… it was the right thing for us.”

However, it seems Ollie has found a new connection with Pod Squad member Sharlotte. She spoke about their developing relationship, saying, “I’ve got a lot of gratitude for him, and it remains complicated…We’re in a good spot.”

Sabrina and Steven: Split

Sabrina

Steven

Sabrina and Steven’s relationship also couldn’t withstand the test of time.

Sabrina candidly addressed Steven during the reunion, saying, “I was trying to do everything I could to make the relationship work, and I just feel like you made zero accommodations in your life for me or our relationship.”

Steven acknowledged their struggles, commenting, “We underestimated the added pressure of what the long distance caused…We just lost our spark. Our communication expectations of each other were very different.”

Maria and Tom: Split

Maria

Tom

Maria and Tom’s relationship also ended, primarily due to cultural differences and conflicting values.

Tom reflected on their breakup, saying, “Her and I both knew that there were some big differences in our relationship, which probably meant longer term it was going to be very difficult to make it work.”

Maria expressed her feelings about Tom’s comments on her family, saying, “It felt like he was indirectly insulting my family. When it comes to raising my kids, I want to replicate what my mother has done because she’s raised kind kids, confident kids, kids who treat people based on how you treat them.”

Benaiah and Nicole: Together

Benaiah

Nicole

On the flip side, Benaiah and Nicole are thriving.

Benaiah was full of praise for Nicole, saying, “Living together, moved in together…I love her more each day. She’s unbelievable to me. She’s had a great impact on me, in terms of who I am as a person, self-growth…I’m very appreciative of her for that.”

Nicole, clearly touched, responded, “I just want to say thank you, babe, so much for having my back, being my third eye… just genuinely, supporting me through every single thing. Thank you so much. I love you so much.”

Freddie and Catherine: Split

Freddie

Catherine

Freddie and Catherine have also parted ways, with Freddie explaining that their lifestyles just didn’t match.

“It was just difficult… I’m not taking away the fact that we had something special and it was amazing… I felt our lifestyles were a little bit different. There were things that, personally, I wasn’t happy about at times, and equally, you know, you probably felt I annoyed you at times and I think it was probably 50/50,” Freddie said.

Catherine, touched by Freddie’s gift of earrings on their wedding day, said, “When we split, I just thought it was the right thing just to give them back… For Freddie to even get me earrings…I was in shock, because he’s not that type of guy. So, when he did that, I was so grateful… I knew that, for him, meant a lot.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. A second series has already been confirmed.