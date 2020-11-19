Taskmaster festive special coming to Channel 4 this year

A festive special of Taskmaster is coming to Channel 4 later this year.

Fans of the unique celebrity comedy game show will get a festive treat as Alex Horne’s BAFTA winning series airs a one-off special next month.

For the first time ever, the Task Cottage doors will be flung open to welcome five brand new faces from the worlds of TV, film, radio, journalism, and shiny floor entertainment, as the almighty Greg Davies sets ludicrous challenges with his Little Assistant scuttling in tow for this one-off festive special.

The well-known contestants are experts in their respective fields, and will be revealed in due course, but how will they compare in the most hard fought, high stakes, ridiculous game show on television?

The line up for the festive special and air date are to be confirmed.

For now, Taskmaster continues Thursday nights at 9PM on Channel 4.

The tenth series of the show, which first started on UKTV's Dave in 2015. enjoyed its best performance on record with its premiere in its brand-new primetime slot.

The current cast features Daisy May Cooper (This Country, BBC Three), Johnny Vegas (Benidorm, ITV), Katherine Parkinson (IT Crowd, Channel 4), Mawaan Rizwan (Live At The Apollo, BBC Two), and Richard Herring (RHLSTP).

October's launch episode pulled in the show’s best performance on record – a consolidated audience of 3 million viewers, making it Channel 4’s biggest new title for young viewers this year.

Meanwhile alongside the show, the official Taskmaster Podcast, hosted by Ed Gamble, has been launched going to No.1 in the iTunes podcast charts immediately after its release.