ITV will revisit some of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's iconic wins in a brand new series.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: The Million Pound Question is a new six-part series starting on Sunday, 22 November.

The first episode revisits the iconic win of Judith Keppel, the first UK millionaire from the world-famous gameshow.

Judith looks back at her memorable time in the hotseat with Chris Tarrant, taking us step by step through her jaw-dropping journey up the question ladder.

She is joined by celebrities who have also sat in the famous hotseat, such as Naga Munchetty and Catherine Tyldesley, while the archives deliver some gold from former contestants including Jonathan Ross and wife Jane.

Judith also talks about life after Millionaire and how winning the jackpot changed her life.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: The Million Pound Question airs at 8PM on Sundays from 22 November on ITV.

Picture: ITV/Stellify Media

