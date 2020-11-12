Jordan Banjo and Dr Sara Kayat to front Channel 4 weight-loss show

Jordan Banjo and Dr Sara Kayat are to front a new weight-loss show for Channel 4.

Provisionally titled Lose Weight Like Me, the programme will start with a one-off pilot to air in 2021.

Channel 4 share: "An inspirational new format that introduces two people who want to make a dramatic change to their lifestyle to four ‘health heroes’ – members of the public who have done just that, each losing up to 200lbs on safe and sustainable weight loss plans combining a mixture of diet and exercise.

"The four ‘health heroes’ are in the studio, each hidden behind pictures of what they used to look like before changing their lives and their habits. The contributors will only get to meet them if they choose them as their mentor and select to follow their tried and tested weight loss plan, approved by a leading dietician. Having followed their new plan for up to eight weeks, the two contributors will share their results with Jordan and Dr Sara."

Diversity star Jordan Banjo, who has first-hand experience at overhauling his own lifestyle having shed over 10 stone, and Dr Sara Kayat will be there every step of the way to help the contributors understand how particular plans may be right for them and to help motivate them to succeed at becoming healthier.

Sean Doyle, Deputy Head of Features & Formats at Channel 4 said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jordan and Dr Sara to the Channel 4 Features Family. As someone who has made dramatic changes to his own health, we are thrilled to have Jordan Banjo at the helm of this pilot.”

Kieran McCarthy, the newly installed creative director of programme makers Flying Saucer added: “This new format typifies the contemporary features programming we want Flying Saucer to be all about, with fresh talent bringing a totally new spin to a well-trodden lifestyle area.”

Picture: Channel 4