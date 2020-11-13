Sir Billy Connolly special to air on ITV this Christmas

ITV is to air a one-off Billy Connolly special this festive period.

Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure... celebrates Billy’s anarchic genius and life-affirming brand of humour after Sir Billy Connolly's recent announcement that he was officially stepping back from live stand-up performance.

Advertisements

Built around brand new filming with Billy at his home in the Florida Keys, this fond, uproariously funny tribute will look back at his illustrious comedy career.

The special features Billy’s greatest stand-up moments, unseen performance footage and exclusive chats with some of Billy’s biggest famous fans.

The stellar cast includes Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Sir Lenny Henry, Dustin Hoffman, Russell Brand (including a scene-stealing appearance from his dog), Whoopi Goldberg, Aisling Bea and Sheridan Smith.

There are also unique new insights from the woman who knows Billy best - his wife and soulmate, Pamela Stephenson.

His A-list fans will share their memories of Billy, send him personal messages and pick their all-time highlights from his glorious comedy catalogue. The man himself will react to their choices and reveal his own favourites.

Advertisements

Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure... is a definitive celebration of an all-time great. An uplifting, emotional and hilarious hour in the company of the legendary Big Yin at his entertaining best. It will make you laugh. It may even make you cry. A fitting send-off for a stand-up megastar.

Picture: Flickr/Sean Reynolds