The Hit List Celebrity Specials reveal line up of stars for new episodes

Marvin and Rochelle Humes are back with two sparkling celebrity specials of The Hit List.

The first episode, airing on Saturday, 14 November at 6:25PM on BBC One, is an all singing all dancing Strictly Celebrity Special.

Competing for the chance to win £10,000 for their chosen charity are Strictly professional dancers AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis, journalist and newsreader Kate Silverton and TV presenter Anneka Rice and resident This Morning doctor Dr Ranj Singh with Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin.

They might all have some moves, but who will waltz into The Hit List final?

Then for the second celebrity special, set to air on BBC One later in the year, the three teams set to join Marvin and Rochelle are Paralympians and couple Hannah Cockcroft and Nathan Maguire, actor and musician Martin Kemp with his son and radio host Roman, and singer Fleur East and her make-up blogger sister Keshia.

Who will hit the right note and get the chance to win £10,000 for their chosen charity?

Marvin said: "We loved having the celebrities come onto the show. We get messages from our friends who would love to come on. For example, I’m good friends with Roman Kemp and his dad, Martin Kemp who are a great combo with one being a DJ and the other being in one of the biggest pop bands of the 80’s.

He continued: "Also, with Dr Ranj and Dev, with Dev being a radio DJ, I think that’s a great help.

"For example, Scott Mills who has over 20 years of radio experience won the Special last year. So, I think the radio DJ’s have a little bit of an advantage.

"I will also say that with Fleur being a musician, she has a great bank of music knowledge and Hannah and Nathan are music fans and big fans of the show. It’s going to be great to watch."

Rochelle added: "Kate and Anneka Rice were also amazing. They should do more television together! They were a great duo."

The first The Hit List Celebrity Special airs on Saturday, 14 November at 6:25PM. The second will follow later this year.

For now you can watch recent episodes from the main series on BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: BBC/Tuesday's Child/Alan Peebles