ITV is to air a special tribute to actor and comedian Bobby Ball.

It follows the tragic passing of the legendary entertainer, best known as part of comic double act Cannon & Ball alongside friend Tommy Cannon.

He also appeared regularly in BBC sitcom Not Going Out, playing the role of Lee Mack's father.

Ball's other TV appearances included Last of the Summer Wine, Benidorm and a stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Rock On, Tommy: The Bobby Ball Story will air on ITV on Sunday night, 15 November at 5:30PM or you can watch online via the ITV Hub here.

ITV say: "In this tribute to one of Britain’s most popular entertainers, friends, family and co-stars celebrate the life and work of comedian and actor Bobby Ball, who died recently.

"From his career as half as one of the nation’s favourite double acts - Cannon and Ball - to his appearances in series like Benidorm, Not Going Out and I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out Of Here!, this is the story of how a factory welder from Oldham went on to become one of the most loved stars on British television.

"The documentary, bringing together clips from some of Bobby’s most celebrated TV moments with stories from those who knew him best, is narrated by the man who shared the limelight with Bobby Ball for 57 years – Tommy Cannon."

Ball passed away in October at the age of 76 after testing positive for coronavirus.

"At first it was thought to be a chest infection but a test proved positive for Covid-19," a statement from his manager read.

"His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.

"She said that the family and Tommy would like to express their sincere thanks to the many, many people who have been fans of Bobby and they know that they will all share in part the great loss and total sadness that Yvonne, the family and Tommy all feel."

His wife Yvonne added: "I will always miss him, he was so joyful, full of fun and mischievous."

Picture: BBC