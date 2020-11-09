Our House: ITV announce four-part TV adaptation of hit novel

ITV is to adapt best-selling novel Our House for TV, it's been announced.

The Our House TV series will air across four episodes, adapted by screenwriter Simon Ashdown from the novel by Louise Candlish of the same title.

Advertisements

Our House became a Sunday Times best seller and also won Book of the Year – Crime and Thriller, at the British Book Awards in 2019.

ITV tease: "Our House narrates the story of Fiona Lawson who arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her house. With all her family’s possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there’s been a huge mistake and insists her home isn’t for sale. With events spiralling beyond her control, we feel her panic rising as she can’t reach estranged husband, Bram.

"As she reflects upon the safe space in which she and her family had made a life together, Fi begins to peel back the layers of her relationship and discovers her husband has also disappeared. With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun, but her husband isn’t the only one with things to hide……"

Casting and a release date is to be confirmed, with filming to start in summer 2021.

Advertisements

The series will be produced by Red Planet Pictures, with joint managing director, Belinda Campbell as executive producer.

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill said: “I’m very excited to have commissioned Our House.

"It’s an addictive, suspenseful novel and Simon Ashdown perfectly captures that in his adaptation. I’m looking forward to working with Belinda and Red Planet once again on bringing this modern and entertaining tale to screen.”

Author Louise Candlish added: “Some of the most addictive drama I’ve watched in recent years has come from ITV, so it’s an honour and a career highlight to have an adaptation of Our House join such prestigious company.

"The way Simon and the Red Planet Pictures team have brought Fi and Bram’s hair-raising story to life is absolute genius.”

Advertisements

And Simon Ashdown commented: “I was gripped by Louise’s brilliant novel from the first page and loved the deft intertwining of edge of your seat thriller and complex exploration of a marriage in free fall.

"It’s this balancing act between the two that makes Our House such a compelling story to adapt.”

More on: ITV TV