Birds Of A Feather will be back on ITV later this year with a one-off Christmas special.

The show will be back for first time in three years with a brand-new one-off extended Christmas episode.

ITV tease: "It’s been three years since we last saw the Birds, after Tracey reluctantly sold the house they all shared to Dorien.

At the end of a 2020 no-one could have predicted, we catch up with the inhabitants of our favourite Essex address… and find big changes in all their lives.

"Tracey and Dorien have been getting right on each others’ thruppennies, while Sharon has escaped to the other side of the world and is stuck on a Covid-cruise… Who can fill the Sharon-shaped hole in their lives this Christmas?"

Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph reprise their roles as Tracey Stubbs and Dorien Green with guest star Les Dennis as Dorien’s new flame Graeme, a cameo from Curtis Walker and Ami Metcalf as Jordan, a young friend of Tracey’s who’s looking forward to a miserable lockdown Christmas.

Pauline Quirke will not be taking part in the Christmas special as she's stepping back from acting to focus on her 200 nationwide performing arts academies.

Lesley Joseph said: "I'm so excited to be putting Dorien's high heels back on for a Christmas special of Birds.

"It's been 3 years since viewers last saw us and Dorien's only gone and got herself a new man! We all need a laugh right now and I promise this special will deliver the festive goods!”

Linda Robson added: “I'm so happy we have a new Birds adventure. Trace and Dor have been at loggerheads with each other for months, will it be a peaceful Christmas in Essex?!

"The script for this special is brilliant, I promise we'll have lots of laughs for fans of the show."

Show creators, Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran commented: "We’re really excited to help bring Birds of a Feather back to ITV's screens to give the nation some seasonal cheer in these peculiar times."

Picture: ITV