Briarpatch starring Rosario Dawson is coming to Alibi

Drama series Briarpatch is to air in the UK On UKTV's Alibi.

The ten-part series is based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name and stars Rosario Dawson (Marvel's Daredevil, Sin City) in the lead role.

She's joined in the cast by Jay R. Ferguson (The Romanoffs, Mad Men), Edi Gathegi (StartUp, The Blacklist), Brian Geraghty (Chicago P.D.), Kim Dickens (Fear the Walking Dead, Gone Girl), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife, Instinct) and Ed Asner (Dead to Me).

A teaser reads: "Briarpatch is a stylish crime drama that updates the pulp fiction genre for a new era and follows the determined and no-nonsense detective, Allegra Dill (Rosario Dawson), who returns to her quirky hometown after her sister is murdered.

"However, there is more than just a murder to deal with in the Texas border-town of San Bonifacio, as a search for a killer soon turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees."

Briarpatch will air on Alibi in 2021.

Melanie Rumani, global head of acquisitions for UKTV, said: "We're thrilled to be working with NBCUniversal on this brilliant series. It's exciting to see our slate of shows continue to grow and Briarpatch is a fantastic addition."

Emma Ayech, Alibi's channel director added: "We've had some brilliant US shows on Alibi in recent months, so it's great to be adding the super stylish Briarpatch to the line-up for 2021. The series offers a real slice of escapism and sits perfectly alongside a range of UKTV Originals and classic British dramas that our viewers know and love."

