Murder They Hope: Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas return for new Gold series

Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas will star in brand series Murder They Hope on Gold.

The pair will reprise their roles as Gemma and Terry in Jason Cook's murder-mystery franchise.

The new three-part series follows previous instalments Murder on the Blackpool Express, Death on the Tyne and Dial M for Middlesbrough.

Jason Cook said: "It's going to be amazing to be back with Terry and Gemma and this time for a series! Having multiple episodes has really let us go to town in creating a world of eccentric characters and big adventures for my favourite ex-Coach driving detectives!"

Teasing the new three-part series, Gold shared: "After their trip to Middlesbrough turned a little more explosive than they thought, Gemma (Sian Gibson) and Terry (Johnny Vegas) finally decide to pack up the smouldering remains of their coach tour business and set out on a new adventure as fully-fledged private detectives.

"Given all their experience with solving cases (sort of), that mysteriously fall into their laps the duo are confident that it won't be long before they get the chance to put their skills to the test. Sadly, the cases don't come rolling in and the duo find themselves moving in with Gemma's sister Monica and praying business picks up soon.

"Sure enough the first case that hops into their laps comes via a local car boot sale, where a mysterious red eyed rabbit figurine causes a bidding war and attracts the attention of the dreaded, but appropriately named, Bunnyman.

"Episode two sees Gemma and Terry heroically graduate from bunnies to bakers, when they are tasked with getting to the bottom of poisoned pastry scandal as two rival baking families turn up the heat on a long-standing feud.

"The final instalment of the trilogy sees the intrepid duo lured back into their old world of coach tours as they help the local police in a county-wide hunt for a bus-based serial killer."

Murder They Hope will air on Gold in 2021.

UKTV's head of scripted Pete Thornton said: "It's a huge pleasure to be bringing fans of this much-loved series not one but three brand new adventures for our fearless (and generally clueless) heroes Terry and Gemma this year.

"Each story is very different in its own way, but they are all busting with Jason Cook's trademark mixture of a satisfying 'whodunnit' with proper laugh out loud comedy.

"We're very excited to be bringing Johnny Vegas, Sian Gibson and the brilliant creative team at Shiny Button back together for this new series and we can't wait to see the fruits of their labours."