Bobby Ball: Actor and comedian dies at the age of 76

Actor and comedian Bobby Ball has sadly died at the age of 76.

The legendary entertainer was best known as part of comic double act Cannon & Ball alongside friend Tommy Cannon.

He also appeared regularly in BBC sitcom Not Going Out, playing the role of Lee Mack's father.

Ball's other TV appearances included Last of the Summer Wine, Benidorm and a stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

In a statement issued by his manager, it was revealed Ball passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday evening after testing positive for coronavirus.

"At first it was thought to be a chest infection but a test proved positive for Covid-19," the statement reads.

"His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.

"She said that the family and Tommy would like to express their sincere thanks to the many, many people who have been fans of Bobby and they know that they will all share in part the great loss and total sadness that Yvonne, the family and Tommy all feel."

His wife Yvonne added: "I will always miss him, he was so joyful, full of fun and mischievous."

Cannon said: "Rock on, my good friend, I can't believe this, I'm devastated."

Other tributes have come from Jason Manford who tweeted: "So heartbroken to read about the passing of comedy legend Bobby Ball. Such a hilarious man. The comedy community is a poorer place without him."

And Les Dennis wrote on Twitter: "Just heard the sad news that the wonderful Bobby Ball has died. He was a true entertainer with real funny bones.

"Thoughts with Tommy,Yvonne and his family at this sad time. RIP Bobby"

Picture: BBC