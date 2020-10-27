Judge Rinder's Crime Stories new series 2020 start date, episodes and cases

A new series of Judge Rinder's Crime Stories is on its way to ITV for 2020.

ITV Daytime’s resident judge, Robert Rinder, will be back lifting the lid on more of Britain’s worst crimes.

The fifth series, which first started in March, returns on Monday, 2 November at 2PM on ITV. Episodes will continue weekdays with five instalments running to Friday, 6 November.

Each episode will delve into each real-life cases using witness accounts, CCTV footage and news reports to reconstruct defining moments. From murders to extreme cases of domestic abuse, drug and gun smuggling to hit and run car crashes, the series examines the police efforts that helped solve these crimes.

Judge Rinder will also step out from behind the bench to offer victims’ families the opportunity to talk about the impact of crime on them and provides a platform for them to campaign.

Judge Rinder's Crime Stories 2020 episodes

The new series will run for five episodes.

Episode 1 - Monday, 2 November

On the 18 September 2012, PC Nicola Hughes and PC Fiona Bone were murdered by Dale Cregan in a gun and grenade attack. Nicola and Fiona’s fathers have gone on to campaign and fundraise in their daughters’ memories.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, 3 November

In the first case of this episode, Rachel Williams's life is in the balance after she escapes years of coercive control and domestic abuse.

The second examines the tragic case of 16-year-old Thomas Edwards, who was killed following a hit and run by a driver who was racing another car at speeds of up to 60mph in a 20mph zone. His family bravely tell their story and speak of their injustice at the fact his killer, who was out on licence at the time, won’t serve a day in prison for what he did to Thomas.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, 4 November

In the first of two cases this episode looks at the death of 17-year-old Michelle Stewart. After her first relationship came to an end, she was looking forward to moving on and exploring the exciting opportunities that lay ahead. But ex-boyfriend John Wilson had other ideas, failing to accept the break-up, he wanted to make sure that if he couldn’t have Michelle, nor could anyone else.

In the second case, when young mum Helen Hill’s husband didn’t come home after a night out, panic set in, but nothing could have prepared her for the truth behind his absence.

Episode 4 - Thursday, 5 November

When 38-year-old Michelle Gunshon went missing in December 2004, it wasn’t long before police suspected murder, but with no body and a killer on the run, it would be seven years before justice prevailed.

Episode 5 - Friday, 6 November

The first of two cases in the final episode follows the investigation into Gladys Godfrey's shock death. Ground-breaking forensic technology is used to track down the killer of the 87-year-old woman who was brutally murdered in her own home.

In the second case, male domestic abuse victim Ian McNicholl tells the story of his suffering at the hands of his ex-girlfriend.

Picture: ITV