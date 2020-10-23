BBC Children in Need presenters announced for 2020 telethon

The BBC has announced the presenting line up for this year's Children in Need telethon.

The BBC Children in Need annual appeal show will celebrate its 40th anniversary year on Friday 13 November.

As always, the telethon will feature a jam-packed evening of entertainment as an exciting line-up of familiar faces come together to help raise money for disadvantaged children around the UK.

Live from BBC Elstree Studios, Mel Giedroyc will be returning to host the annual appeal show alongside Alex Scott MBE, Chris Ramsey and Stephen Mangan who will all be hosting BBC Children in Need for the first time.

Returning to present the annual BBC Children in Need Appeal night, Mel Giedroyc said: “BBC Children in Need is 40, it’s older than me, I can’t believe it! It is an absolute honour for me to join the rest of the gang hosting a heart-warming, fabulous, surprising and entertaining show - it’s going to be blooming brilliant and a dazzingly delightful night of top telly!”

On taking on the Appeal night’s presenting duties for the first time, Alex Scott MBE said: “It feels so surreal to be a presenter on BBC Children in Need - it’s a complete honour. It has been a show which I have grown up with, so to be joining the presenting line-up is amazing.

"I don’t think a little 8-year-old Alex watching at home all those years ago would have ever dreamed that one day she could be presenting it. It goes to show that anything can happen, no matter your circumstances or background - never stop dreaming. It’s going to be a great show, for an incredible cause, so see everyone on 13th November.”

Chris Ramsey added: “BBC Children in Need is a National institution and the show is an amazing night for an incredible cause.

"When they asked me to be involved in the show I assumed I’d be dressed up as Pudsey or something but they actually want me to be on the presenting team.

"It‘s a huge honour and I’m looking forward to helping to raise huge amounts of money and also not sweating as much as I would have in the Pudsey costume.”

Stephen Mangan said: “I could not be more honoured to be part of this year’s BBC Children in Need, especially during such difficult times.

"BBC Children in Need is an incredibly important institution and this year more than ever we need to get together to do all we can to help disadvantaged children.”

The live show begins 7PM BBC One, Friday 13th November with further details to be confirmed.