Two Doors Down Christmas special coming to BBC Two this December

Two Doors Down will air a Christmas special this December on BBC Two.

Following the news that season 5 of the hit comedy is on its way, the BBC has now confirmed a one-off special coming even sooner.

The Christmas special will be filmed in line with all the latest industry health and safety guidelines.

The cast will feature Arabella Weir as Beth and Alex Norton as Eric - the long-suffering Bairds - and Elaine C Smith as Christine, Doon Mackichan as Cathy and Jonathan Watson as her husband Colin Whyte, Jamie Quinn as the Bairds’ son Ian and Kieran Hodgson as his boyfriend Gordon.

Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely and Joy McAvoy, who play young couple Alan and Michelle, will not feature in the Christmas special but will be back for the fifth series.

The BBC say that the special "will be taking a side-step from the current pandemic to focus on laughs."

Steven Canny, Executive Producer at BBC Studios Comedy which makes the series in Scotland, said: “I’m delighted that Two Doors Down is going to give people the neighbourly get-together they have been missing out on in recent times.

"Eric, Beth, Colin, Cathy, Ian, Gordon and, of course, Christine get together to celebrate in the way that only they can. This special episode is the complete package of uncomfortable comments, barbed compliments and, of course, a ton of laughs.”

Series 5 of Two Doors Down is set to air in 2021.