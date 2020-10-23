Celebrity Gogglebox line up for 2020 Stand Up To Cancer special

A Celebrity Gogglebox special airs tonight (October 23) Channel 4 - here's who's on the line up.

A number of famous faces will be hitting the couch, joining Britain's favourite opinionated viewers for a special episode of Gogglebox for this year's Stand Up To Cancer.

From Saturday night entertainment juggernauts to the week's biggest news stories, from hard-hitting documentary series to gritty drama, Gogglebox offers sharp, insightful, funny, and sometimes emotional critiques of popular and topical TV shows.

Celebrity Gogglebox line up

Confirmed to be appearing in tonight's Stand Up To Cancer Celebrity Gogglebox special are:

Comedians Mo Gilligan and Babatúndé Aléshé

The cast of Line Of Duty Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston

Comedian John Bishop and singer Roger Daltrey

TV personalities and husband and wife David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell

Musicians KSI and Craig David

On the box they are watching Simply Nigella, Five Guys A Week, The Andrew Marr Show (Michael Gove), Family Fortunes, Scream, The Million Pound Cube, Emily's Story: Stand Up To Cancer, and ITV/BBC News (Boris v Burnham)

Watch Celebrity Gogglebox on TV and online

Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer airs at 9PM on Channel 4 on Friday, October 23.

You can also watch online via the All 4 live player.

Once the show airs, you can catch up on and watch past episodes online via the All 4 Player.

You can also watch Celebrity Gogglebox's two special series as well as recent spin-off Celebrity Gogglebox USA which recently aired on E4. You can watch online here with stars including Meghan Trainor, Rob Lowe and Raven-Symoné.

Gogglebox will continue next Friday with its usual cast.