Pride Of Britain Awards 2020 date confirmed as ceremony returns to ITV

The 2020 Pride of Britain Awards are on their way - here's all you need to know about this year ceremony.

Now in its 21st year, the Pride of Britain Awards 2020 will air on Sunday, November 1 at 9PM. The ceremony will run for 90 minutes.

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo will be back to host this year's series.

The awards recognise and celebrate ordinary people up and down the country doing extraordinary things after thousands of nominations from the public.

Famous faces from the worlds of film, television, music and sport will be on hand to celebrate the winners.

Alongside these extraordinary stories of courageousness, bravery and going the extra mile will be a host of on the night surprises.

You'll be able to watch the ceremony live online and catch up via the ITV Hub.