All Creatures Great And Small is set for a Christmas special later this year.

The one-off episode will air on Channel 5 this festive period, with a date to be confirmed.

All Creatures Great And Small is based upon the books by James Alfred Wight, written under the pen name James Herriot, about a young country vet.

A new six-part TV adaptation launched earlier this year on Channel 5 and proved a huge hit.

Will there be a All Creatures Great And Small series 2?

While the Christmas special is confirmed, official news on series 2 is to be revealed.

However Channel 5 boss Ben Frow has suggested it's almost certain to go ahead.

He said: "Whatever happens we are going to do it again. I think it is an important piece of our portfolio and I think it is something that we should have amongst our drama mix and I’m very proud of it.”

For now, you can watch all six episodes of All Creatures Great And Small online via Channel 5's My5 player here.

The cast stars Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson.

Further casting includes Dame Diana Rigg as Mrs Pumphrey with Matthew Lewis as Hugh Hulton and Nigel Havers as General Ransom.

Picture: ViacomCBS / Photographer: Todd Antony