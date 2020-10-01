ITV has confirmed a sixth season of its hit crime drama Grantchester.

Filming for the new episodes has commenced in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire and Hertfordshire.

Robson Green will return as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Grantchester’s Reverend Will Davenport as the series resumes in 1958 with the crime fighting duo renewing their partnership to solve new cases.

Tessa Peake-Jones returns as Mrs C, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman.

Meanwhile Special guest actors for this series include Jemma Redgrave, Gary Beadle, Dominic Mafham, Rachael Stirling, Miles Jupp and Rebecca Front.

A teaser for the new series reads: "In the first episode of the new series, Geordie, Cathy and their family, Will, Leonard and Mrs C take a much needed holiday together. However, what sets out to be a fun-filled break for everyone at a holiday camp, is interrupted by a tragic death at the resort.

"Geordie and Will are left with no choice but to help out, as an investigation into the death begins. As events unfold on the trip, there will be serious repercussions for the rest of the series."

Kudos Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd said: “In these difficult times we are delighted to be able to film another series of our beloved Grantchester.

"The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring the series to the screen and we know the audience are very excited to see what Will, Geordie and the Grantchester family have in store for them.”

MASTERPIECE Executive Producer-at-Large Rebecca Eaton added: “A charming, good-hearted drama about community is what we all need right now, and that’s exactly what Grantchester is. Welcome back!”

Grantchester season 5 is currently available to stream online via the ITV Hub here.

Alternatively, past series and episodes of Grantchester are available to buy to stream or download online via Amazon Prime Video here, via iTunes here or via new streaming service BritBox here.

