Scream Street returns to CBBC this Halloween with second series

Series 2 of Scream Street is coming to CBBC this autumn.

Based on the hit book series of the same name by Tommy Donbavand, the spook-tastic stop-motion animation returns with a run of brand new episodes.

Series 2 features a whole host of new characters and rib-tickling adventures that are guaranteed to spook kids silly this Halloween.

The Scream Street gang includes Luke the teenage werewolf, Resus the Vampire, savvy 4,000 year-old Mummy, Cleo, Luella the trainee witch, surf-dude zombie Doug and Frankenstein-style creation Six. This season they go on their most outrageous adventures yet, featuring thrills, chills and a lot of laughs.

Six is a brand-new character for Series 2, who is the same age as most of the gang, but born yesterday, and along with Luella and Cleo, forms part of Scream Street’s brand-new girl squad. She moves to Scream Street with her creator, Dr F, and eccentric scientist and the latest antagonist to the Scream Street crew.

From laugh out loud jokes to friendship mishaps, new spells to strange and unusual everyday problems, the all-new episodes see the gang come up against a whole host of silly spooks as they battle to save Scream Street, usually from one of evil Otto’s dastardly tricks, or one of their own sticky situations.

The show features an all star cast with Luke once more voiced by Tyger Drew-Honey, with John Thomson, Debra Stephenson, Claire Skinner, Rasmus Hardiker, Tala Gouveia, and Jim Howick returning to voice the remaining residents of Scream Street.

The all new episodes of Scream Street will come to CBBC this autumn.

Jeremy Banks, Chief Executive of producers Coolabi said: “In a world where audiences of all ages are falling in love with strange and spooky stories, Scream Street is a fun-filled, weird and extremely wonderful show for younger audiences, brimming with tricks, treats and laugh-out-loud humour for all the family.”