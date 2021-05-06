Innocent series 2 start date, cast and trailer as drama returns to ITV in 2021

Innocent series 2 is on its way to ITV in 2021 - here's all you need to know.

Written by acclaimed writers Chris Lang and Matt Arlidge, Innocent made its debut on ITV in 2018.

A second series with a brand new story is on its way to TV!

The new series begins on Monday 17 May, 9PM on ITV.

Innocent series 2 cast

Katherine Kelly (Liar II, Cheat, Mr Selfridge) will take the leading role of Sally Wright who is fighting, against all odds, to prove her innocence.

Katherine said: "I’m thrilled to be working on this complex and thrilling drama by Matt Arlidge and Chris Lang. I look forward to bringing the mix of Sally’s fragility and quiet strength to life.”

Innocent II focuses upon the scandal that rocked the small Cumbrian town of Keswick in 2015 involving schoolteacher, Sally Wright, who was alleged to be having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor.

A synopsis teases: "When Matty is found dead, brutally stabbed with a broken cider bottle, suspicion falls upon Sally who had admitted to taking special interest in the boy.

"In spite of having no criminal record, no history of violence and vehemently protesting her innocence and the fact she couldn’t be placed at the remote beauty spot on the day Matty was found murdered, Sally was convicted by a majority verdict and sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in jail."

The four-part series follows Sally as she sets out to help the police seek answers and find the real killer after having her conviction overturned.

Katherine will be joined on the cast by Jamie Bamber (Marcella, Strike Back, NCIS, Law & Order UK) playing Sally’s husband Sam, as well as Priyanga Burford (Press, Avenue 5, W1A, Fearless), Shaun Dooley (The Stranger, Gentleman Jack, Jamestown), Amy-Leigh Hickman (Our Girl, Ackley Bridge, Safe), Lucy Black (Gentleman Jack, The Durrells) and Michael Yare (Knightfall, Game of Thrones).

Further casting includes Andrew Tiernan (Marcella, Safe House, Code of a Killer), Nadia Albina (Years and Years, Marcella) , Poppy Miller (Line of Duty, Mapp & Lucia) , Janine Wood (Silent Witness, Doctors), Laura Rollins (Doctors) and Michael Stevenson (Casualty, Holby City).

You can watch a first trailer below...

The series was filmed on location in the Lake District and Ireland.

Series 1 told the compelling story of David Collins (Lee Ingleby) who was living a nightmare.

Convicted of murdering his wife Tara, David has served seven years in prison. He’s always protested his innocence and faces the rest of his life behind bars. His situation couldn’t be more desperate.

You can watch series 1 of Innocent here.

