Mrs Brown's Boys could return at Christmas for a festive special

Mrs Brown's Boys could be back on BBC One this Christmas with another festive special.

The sitcom has aired three series between 2011 and 2013 and 18 specials since, last airing on New Year's Day at the start of this year.

Show creator and star Brendan O'Carroll is said to be keen to return his character Agnes Brown to screens over the festive period.

A source told the Mirror newspaper: "The BBC agreed with Brendan on bringing some joy to Christmas. It is great news and will bring cheer to many viewers.

“Brendan too can have a field day trying to bring humour about life with [the pandemic], all while bringing his amazing gags to the world.”

The Christmas special has yet to be confirmed with the source saying that it hinges on being able to film the show in line with the latest health and safety guidelines.

Alongside Brendan O'Carroll, Mrs Brown's Boys stars Jennifer Gibney as Cathy Brown, Eilish O'Carroll as Winnie McGoogan, Dermot O'Neill as Harold Brown/Grandad, Paddy Houlihan as Dermot Brown and Fiona O'Carroll as Maria Brown.

Further cast includes Damien McKiernan, Amanda Woods, Pat 'Pepsi' Shields, Danny O'Carroll mrs browns boysand Gary Hollywood.

The sitcom has generated a number of spin-offs such as Saturday night talk show All Round to Mrs. Brown's which has aired yearly since 2017.

All episodes of Mrs Brown's Boys are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

