BBC 'working on live day time show to rival This Morning'

The BBC is reportedly working on a new daytime show to rival This Morning.

The new show is rumoured to be launching in November, airing weekdays from 9:15AM straight after BBC Breakfast.

Reported in the Mail On Sunday newspaper, Stacey Dooley, Rylan Clark-Neal and Alex Scott are "on the shortlist as potential hosts."

It's claimed that the new series will be modelled on BBC's current evening weekday programme The One Show.

A source shared: "Everyone at the BBC is very excited about this. They know that this could be quite the rival for This Morning, for the first time ever."

Further rumoured names to be a part of the presenting line up include Gethin Jones, Ore Oduba, Angellica Bell and Kym Marsh.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime & Early Peak, is quoted by the newspaper: "Following the success of shows such as HealthCheck UK Live, Daily Kitchen Live and Your Money and Your Life with a mix of good company and expert advice reflecting their concerns, we’re excited to be bringing a new daily, topical live programme to BBC1 at 9.15 following BBC Breakfast, and look forward to sharing more details soon."

The new show would go head to head with Lorraine and This Morning on ITV, which currently air between 9AM and 12:30PM.