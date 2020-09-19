Pointless Celebrities is back on TV with brand new episodes - here's all you need to know.

Pointless first launched on BBC Two back in 2009 before moving to BBC One in 2011 after proving a huge hit.

Hosted by Alexander Armstrong with assistance from Richard Osman, in every game teams of two contestants have to find correct but obscure answers to general knowledge questions in order to score as few points as possible.

Who's on Pointless Celebrities special tonight?

Tonight's episode (September 19) features Patsy Kensit, Jake Canuso, Jenny Hanley, David Hamilton, Chris Jarvis, Pui Fan Lee, Andrea McLean and Linda Robson.

Next week (September 26) is a comedians special featuring Ed Byrne, Jessie Cave, Dane Baptiste, Shazia Mirza, Angela Barnes, Rich Hall, Patrick Monahan and Junior Simpson.

Here's a full list of episodes and line ups to date this year:

Episode 1 (April 25) featured John Shuttleworth, Rev Kate Bottley, Robin Askwith, Sue Jenkins, Gyles Brandreth, Baga Chipz, Rachel Yankey and Faye White.

Episode 2 (May 2) was an 1980s-themed episode featuring Tommy Boyd, Andy Crane, Brinsley Forde, Denise Pearson, Linda Lusardi, Vicki Michelle, Jan Leeming and John Kettley. With a special performance from Jason Donovan.

Episode 3 (May 9) had Andi Oliver, Miquita Oliver, Gareth Malone, Jamie Malone, Kate Robbins, Molly Robbins, Claire Richards and Reece Hill.

Episode 4 (May 16) was an Eurovision special with Jay Aston, Mike Nolan, SuRie, Dana, Jade Ewen, John Lundvik, Niamh Kavanagh and Mans Zelmerlow. With a special performance by Dana.

Episode 5 (May 23) featured Sophie Aldred, Carole Ann Ford, Josh Herdman, Louis Cordice, Sandra Dickinson, John Duttine, Kiran Shah and Clive Mantle.

Episode 6 (May 30) starred Richard Gibson, Kim Hartman, Ewen Macintosh, Patrick Baladi, Nina Wadia, Abdullah Afzal, Perry Benson and Jeffrey Holland.

Episode 7 (June 6) featured Martina Cole, Mark Billingham, Liz Pichon, Nick Sharratt, Juno Dawson, Nadia Shireen, Adam Kay and Ian McMillan.

Episode 8 (July 25) starred Anthony Ogogo, Helen Glover MBE, Sir Matthew Pinsent CBE, James Cracknell OBE, Nick Skelton CBE, JJ Chalmers, Jeanette Kwakye and Mark Foster.

Episode 9 (August 29) had James O'Brien, Cathy Newman, Dermot Murnaghan, Natasha Kaplinsky, Ella Whelan, Nigel Nelson, Kevin Maguire and Isabel Oakeshott on the line up.

Episode 10 (September 5) saw Harry Judd, Izzy Judd, Ade Adepitan, Elle Exxe, Dan Renton Skinner, Olivia Lee, Nik Speakman and Eva Speakman taking part.

Episode 11 (September 12) featured YolanDa Brown, JB Gill, Dan Donovan, Brix Smith Start, Patti Boulaye OBE, Jess Conrad OBE, Dave Bartram and Blaze Bayley.

Details on further episodes of the new 2020 series are to be confirmed.

Watch Pointless Celebrities specials on TV and online

Pointless Celebrities special currently airs weekly on Saturday nights.

The next episode airs at 8:40PM on Saturday, September 19.

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Apply to be on Pointless

If you want to take part in the show yourself, applications for Pointless are currently open.

The Pointless team ask: "Could you trust your mum, brother, housemate, or your partner to help you win big under pressure? We would love to hear from pairs of fun, lively people who think they can take up the Pointless challenge."

You must be at least 18 to apply and the closing date for applications is February 1, 2021.

You can apply online by clicking here.

