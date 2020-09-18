Is Andy Whyment the worst ever Celebrity Catchphrase contestant?!

Celebrity Catchphrase is back this Saturday night and may have found its worst ever contestant.

Coronation Street legend Andy Whyment (Kirk Sutherland) appears this weekend and has a tough time competing with Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling and Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins.

Despite clearly trying his best and buzzing in with some pretty strong guesses, Andy – who was runner-up in last year’s I’m a Celebrity – finds it difficult to score a single point.

Early in the show, host Stephen Mulhern asks Andy: “What’s going on?”

“I don’t know, I really don’t know,” replies Andy. “I just don’t see it – I’m really getting frustrated with myself!”

“I don’t think we’ve had one show where a contestant has never got one right – you could do it!” jokes Stephen.

In the first look clip above, when Andy does eventually guess a catchphrase correctly, he shocks Stephen and his fellow contestants by jokingly getting down on his knees and thanking God.

Stephen reacts: “Anyone would think you’ve won the 50 grand [jackpot]!”

Andy is playing to raise money for St Ann’s Hospice in Manchester. “My nana passed away in there and for the final three weeks of her life, they really made her feel like a Queen,” he says.

Find out if Andy can claw it back and become Celebrity Catchphrase champion this Saturday at 6PM on ITV/STV.

The latest series was filmed prior to the ongoing pandemic.

You can watch and catch up on episodes online via the ITV Hub.