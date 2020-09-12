Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner reveals prize money plans

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's new jackpot winner has revealed their plans for the prize money.

Friday's episode saw 57-year-old teacher Donald Fear become the first £1 million winner for 14 years.

He breezed through the 15 questions, finishing with three of his four lifelines still remaining.

Now Donald has said he plans to give 70% of his prize away to good causes and treating his children.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, he revealed he had also resigned from his job and would retire early at the end of the year.

He said of the cash prize: "I wouldn't have a clue how to spend it. I could buy an Aston Martin for instance, but I could get into the thing, but I could never get out of it. I'm fat!

“The only other thing you could possibly spend that sum of money on would be moving house but I am very happy with our house."

He added: I would rather keep the money and give it away to people I love.

“A motor home is the only purchase on the horizon. Things may occur to me and I can waste money for Britain but on small, trivial things.”

