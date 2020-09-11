A first look at Taskmaster as it moves to Channel 4 has been revealed.

Taskmaster has proved a huge hit ever since it first premiered on UKTV's Dave in 2015.

From its tenth series it will air on Channel 4, starting this autumn with an exact air date to be announced.

Taskmaster line up

Those taking part in series 10 are: BAFTA winning actress and writer Daisy May Cooper; Acclaimed comedian, writer and director Johnny Vegas; BAFTA winning actress Katherine Parkinson; Comedian and actor Mawaan Rizwan and comedian, multi-award-winning podcaster and writer Richard Herring.

You can watch a first trailer below...

The comedy panel game show sees a group of famous comedians set a series of weird and challenging task by almighty Taskmaster Greg Davies.

Faithful underling sidekick, Alex Horne - who created the format - accompanies the Taskmaster equipped with spreadsheets and stopwatches, eager to facilitate his master’s every whim and adjudicate his loose point system to determine a winner.

Channel 4 has agreed to air at least six series of the show, with repeats airing on E4.

Speaking about the channel move, Alex Horne said previously: "It seems like the right time to move to a channel with a broader audience and I can reassure people who like the show that it won’t be changing one bit and I’ll still be forced to do things no one should ever have to do.”