Doctor Who's next series will have fewer episodes due to the ongoing pandemic.

Production has restarted on the hit BBC One series but ongoing restrictions mean it may be sometime before we see it on TV.

Advertisements

And when it does air, there will be only eight episodes rather than the originally planned eleven.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall shared with the Daily Mirror: “In this strangest of years, the Doctor Who production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production.

“Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous Covid working protocols, it’s going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual eleven.

It was previously reported that the BBC is hopeful the new series will still be able to start on TV in late 2021.

Jodie Whittaker will return as The Doctor for the new series alongside Mandip Gill as Yaz, with further casting to be confirmed.

Advertisements

Fortunately for Doctor Who fans, a Christmas special will still air in 2020 after it was completed in March before lockdown.

Doctor Who will return to screens later this year for a one-off episode during the upcoming festive season in an episode entitled: “Revolution of the Daleks”.

Following the latest series, which was packed full of shocking twists, turns and surprises, the one off special will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall said previously: “We can’t leave the Doctor there! On that cliffhanger! Well, we did.

"But rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended Special around Christmas and New Year. (I don’t know when they’re going to put it on yet, otherwise we’d tell you!)."

He teased: "There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year.”

Advertisements

Alongside Jodie and Mandip, the special will feature Tosin Cole as Ryan and Bradley Walsh as Graham.

For the time being, you can get series 12 of Doctor Who on DVD or Blu-Ray here or stream via BBC iPlayer here.