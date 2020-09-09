Richard Osman's House Of Games Night coming to BBC One primetime

Richard Osman's House Of Games Night has been confirmed for a primetime BBC One series.

It follows a strong run of the popular BBC Two programme Richard Osman’s House Of Games, which airs at 6PM.

Just like on the original BBC Two series, each week a group of four famous faces go toe to toe in testing their general knowledge skills in a variety of entertaining games.

Jennifer Saunders, Jermaine Jenas, Roisin Conaty and Jason Manford will play in the BBC One primetime run, hoping to take home the coveted House Of Games trophy.

The series includes all the favourite, funny games from the BBC Two series, with the addition of some new items for the prime time shows, including the appearance of a house band and some special guests. As ever, all of the games are rooted in general knowledge and can be played along at home by viewers.

Richard Osman said today: “I’m very much looking forward to bringing the show to primetime on BBC One. We’ve got some great celebrity guests lined up, and on top of our regular games we’ve also got a few new surprises in store.”

Alex McLeod, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime and Early Peak, added: “House of Games has gone from strength to strength on BBC Two, and so I’m delighted that we will be able to bring loyal fans an extra dose of funny quizzing for primetime on BBC One.”

Tamara Gilder, Creative Director at programme makers Remarkable, commented: "House of Games is a total joy to make, and we can't wait to share these special episodes with a primetime audience. It has everything you love about the 6pm show with some extra quizzing silliness thrown in for good measure."

Meanwhile new BBC Two episodes will air in the autumn.