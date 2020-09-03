Buffy The Vampire Slayer spin-off Angel coming to All 4 in September

All episodes of Buffy The Vampire Slayer spin-off Angel are coming to All 4.

The series will be available to stream in the UK on Channel 4's All 4 player later this month.

Episodes will be online from September 18.

Alongside All 4, episodes will air on E4 in late Autumn

It follows the arrival of all seasons of Buffy The Vampire Slayer in June. All seven seasons of Buffy The Vampire Slayer can currently be streamed on All 4.

Angel follows the vampire Angel (David Boreanaz), who is cursed with a soul. Following events that occurred in Sunnydale, the troubled vampire moves to Los Angeles to aid others struggling with their supernatural powers, whilst on a quest to search for his own redemption.

Charisma Carpenter reprises her role from Buffy, again playing Cordelia, alongside Alexis Denisof as Wesley and J. August Richards as Charles.

Nick Lee, Head of Series Acquisitions for Channel 4 said: “It is pretty special that we are able to bring both parts of the Buffy universe together with Angel coming soon to sit proud on All 4. Like with Buffy, there will be many audiences who didn’t have chance to view this the first-time round, so I’m really excited we’ll be able to give you all five seasons in one go.”