Harry Hill's World Of TV air date, episodes, and how to watch online

Harry Hill's stars in his brand new TV series on BBC Two - here's all you need to know.

The star of TV Burp will be taking the lid off a different genre of TV each week in his brand new series for BBC Two, Harry Hill’s World Of TV.

The six-part series is described as "not just a hilarious lesson in TV history but also a demonstration of what is required to make each of the main TV genres".

Watch Harry Hill's World Of TV on TV and online

Harry Hill's World Of TV airs on BBC Two on Sunday nights at 8:30PM from August 23.

You can watch episodes on TV or online live or via catch up on the BBC iPlayer here.

This first series has six episodes.

Harry Hill's World Of TV episodes and spoilers

Each episode will cover a genre of TV shows. The six episodes are:

Soaps - From 1954’s The Grove Family through to Crossroads, and Albion Market, to Coronation Street and EastEnders.

Medical Dramas - From Dr Finlay’s Casebook through to Emergency Ward 10 and 1975’s Angels to Holby City and Casualty.

Historical Documentaries - from Kenneth Clarke’s Civilisation through to AJP Taylor, James Burk and Mary Beard all the way to Who Do You Think You Are and Danny Dyer’s Right Royal Family.

Police Dramas - From Dixon of Dock Green through to Z Cars, Softly Softly to The Sweeney, The Bill and Line Of Duty

Home Improvement Shows - From 1963’s Barry Bucknall’s DIY through to Toolbox, 60 Minute Make Over and Changing Rooms to Grand Designs.

Cookery Programmes - from Fanny Craddock, through to Delia, Mary Berry, Jamie Oliver’s Naked Chef to Ainsley Harriot, MasterChef and Bake Off.

Harry Hill said: “It’s about time someone blew the whistle on how these TV shows are put together and it looks like I’m the man for the job. Watching TV will never be the same again!

"I predict this series of programmes will be required viewing for all students of TV. We’re talking TV landmark… jus’ sayin’.”