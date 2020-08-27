Dance Crush: BBC Three announces new dating show

BBC Three has announced a brand new dating series.

Provisionally titled Dance Crush, the show will see "the worlds of dancing and dating collide."

Advertisements

The BBC say: "In this exciting new series from BBC Studios, single professional dancers and novices will get to see if their chemistry on the dance floor translates to chemistry off the dance floor in a bid to score a hot date and avoid elimination from the show.

"With weekly challenges, stunning routines and dramatic eliminations, Dance Crush promises dancing, dating and drama in equal measure as contestants compete in a bid to find their perfect partner both on and off the dancefloor."

Further details including an air date are to be confirmed.