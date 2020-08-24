River City resumes filming and will be back on TV in October

River City is to resume filming and will return to TV in October, the BBC has said.

Production on the series was originally paused in March due to the pandemic.

Filming restarted this week (Monday August 24) and new episodes will air on the BBC Scotland channel and BBC One Scotland from early October.

The show will temporarily return with 30-minute episodes until social distancing measures are relaxed.

The drama will note the five month break on-screen, highlighting the life-changing reality for the residents of Shieldinch.

The BBC said: "In early episodes, River City fans can expect lots of dramatic moments including the stalker storyline, the funeral of a local, return of a River City regular and a pandemic storyline which will see one of the key characters gripped by the virus."

River City will once again revisit fan favourites including Bob O’Hara (Stephen Purdon), Lenny Murdoch (Frank Gallagher), Caitlin McLean (Gayle Telfer Stevens), Alex Murdoch (Jordan Young), and Scarlett O’Hara (Sally Howitt) as well as some new faces to be announced soon.

Gayle Telfer Stevens said: “I feel so excited to be back doing what we all love doing and meet our characters again. It’s a sheer mix of emotions from gratefulness, delight and nerves all mixed into one.

"We’ve been off air for so long we all can’t wait to get up and running again. Fans can expect the same level of dramatic storylines, glamour and Shieldinch social distancing all rolled into one!”

The BBC say that filming will follow the latest industry health and safety guidelines with reduced crews and limited cast who will work in isolated 'pods'.

BBC Studios Series Producer, Martin McCardie said: "All the emotion, heartbreak and loss that people endured during lockdown happens on Montego Street but our characters also find happiness, humour and love and are looking forward to sharing those moments with our BBC Scotland audience.”

River City airs on BBC One Scotland and BBC iPlayer.