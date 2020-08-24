Ralph And Katie: The A Word spin-off coming to BBC One

BBC One has announced Ralph And Katie, a spin-off to hit show The A Word.

As the name suggests, the new series will focus on the characters of Ralph (Leon Harrop) and Katie (Sarah Gordy).

The six-part series will be written by Peter Bowker (writer of The A Word) alongside new and emerging disabled writers to tell the continuing story of Ralph (Leon Harrop) and Katie (Sarah Gordy), an inspirational and loving young couple who are embarking on The biggest adventure of their lives.

A teaser from the BBC reads: "Ralph and Katie have just had the wedding of the year… so what happens next?

"Ralph And Katie tracks their first year of married life, with each 30 minute episode featuring a different story focusing on the domestic challenges faced by the newlyweds - challenges faced by all newlyweds, but with the added fact that they have Down’s Syndrome."

Peter Bowker said today: “Ralph And Katie is a natural step forwards from the ongoing ambition of The A Word to increase representation and diversity both on and off screen.

"Equally exciting is the opportunity to work again with two young actors as talented as Leon and Sarah. It is a tribute to their performances in The A Word that the BBC have commissioned this series.”

Sarah Gordy added: “It is great to be able to take the character of Katie forward after her exciting journey in series three of The A Word. The wedding and the dress was a dream come true for Katie.

"I am so looking forward to seeing what comes next in Ralph and Katie’s married life.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “After three series of The A Word, we are so excited to see Sarah and Leon lead their own show and by the team of talented writers that Pete and his team are assembling to bring this new chapter in Ralph and Katie’s relationship to life.”

Carol Boys, Chief Executive, Down’s Syndrome Association, commented: “We’re so pleased that Ralph and Katie’s story will be continuing, and that Leon and Sarah, two marvellous actors, are getting this well-deserved opportunity to play the central characters in a BBC drama.”

Ralph And Katie will run for six, 30 minute episodes on BBC One

Further casting and air dates are to be confirmed.