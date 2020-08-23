Midsomer Murders cast from Saints and Sinners episode

Midsomer Murders is back on ITV tonight with a rerun of a classic episode - who's on the cast of Saints and Sinners?

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby as he solves the murderous crimes that occur in the fictional English county of Midsomer.

Advertisements

Saints and Sinners originally aired in 2016. You can watch and catch up with the latest episodes online via the ITV Hub.

You can also get past series of Midsomer Murders on DVD here.

Midsomer Murders cast

Neil Dudgeon leads the cast in this episode as DCI John Barnaby with Gwilym Lee as DS Charlie Nelson.

They're joined by Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby and Manjinder Virk as Dr. Kam Karimore.

Appearing in the cast of the Saints and Sinners episode are:

Advertisements

Jonathan Aris as Alex Dyer

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bartholomew Hines

Stefano Braschi as Dexter Ingram

Aden Gillett as Christopher Corby

Ralf Little as Jared Horton

Gabrielle Lloyd as Hannah Dewsbrough

Edward MacLiam as Noah Sawney

Pippa Nixon as Rhiannon Sawney

Julia Sawalha as Penny Henderson

Ruth Sheen as Valerie Horton

Malcolm Sinclair as Reverend Peter Corby

Kim Vithana as Zoe Dyer

Midsomer Murders spoilers

The discovery of a Saint’s bones at an archaeological dig causes a stir in the village of Midsomer Cicely.

But when the leader of the dig is murdered, DCI Barnaby and DS Nelson soon realise that it’s not only skeletons that have been long buried in the hallowed ground.

Midsomer Murders airs on ITV.

Episodes are available to catch up on ITV Hub.