Supermarket Sweep is back and line up of celebrities have been confirmed for a number of specials in 2020.

Rylan Clark-Neal is back with a new version of the classic format, which moves to ITV after debuting on ITV2 last year.

There will be six celebrity specials as part of the new series, each inviting three pairs of celebrities to compete.

Celebrity Supermarket Sweep 2020 will start on TV on Saturday, November 7 at 5:15PM on ITV. Episodes will continue weekly.

Supermarket Sweep celebrity line up

Those taking part in Supermarket Sweep's celebrity specials are:

Gavin and Stacey stars Joanna Page and Melanie Walters.

The X Factor Celebrity's Jenny Ryan and Megan McKenna.

Father and son Martin Kemp and Roman Kemp

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden.

Diversity stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely.

Couple Gabby Logan and Kenny Logan.

The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett and Denise Van Outen.

JLS stars JB Gill and Aston Merrygold.

Birds of a Feather's Lesley Joseph and Linda Robson.

Footballer's John Barnes and David Seaman.

Husband and wife Frankie and Wayne Bridge.

Presenters Joe Swash and Radzi Chinyanganya.

Queens of the jungle Scarlett Moffatt and Jacqueline Jossa.

Football legends Harry Redknapp and Paul Merson.

Loose Women Andrea McLean and Nadia Sawalha.

Radio DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom.

Singers and couple Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus.

Actresses Rita Simons and Chizzy Akudolu.

Meanwhile Jenny McAlpine returns to help Rylan out at the supermarket.

She said: “Getting to help out in Rylan’s supermarket last year was a dream. I had so much fun. It’s an absolute joy to be heading back for more dashing round the aisles and pick and mix."