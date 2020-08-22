Jennifer Kirby is to leave the cast of Call The Midwife after four years.

Jennifer has been playing Nurse Valerie Dyer since series 6 in 2017.

However she won't be a part of the upcoming tenth series, announcing her exit in a post on social media.

Jennifer wrote: "After four joyful years spend with Call the Midwife I have decided to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val and the wonderful cast, crew and production team.

"The programme is truly a national treasure, and it will always be a huge honour for me to have been a part of something so wonderful. I can't wait to keep watching our beloved Nonnatuns from the other side of the screen.

"Long live Call the Midwife. So long chicks. x"

It comes as Call The Midwife resumes filming for its upcoming Christmas special. The BBC confirmed this week that production had resumed and a new one-off episode would be ready to air this festive period.

The Christmas Special cast will include Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Helen George (Trixie), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Cliff Parisi (Fred), Annabelle Apsion (Violet), Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins), Max Macmillan (Timothy), Daniel Laurie (Reggie) and Zephryn Taitte (Cyril).

The Christmas special will air on BBC One in December. The tenth anniversary series will follow in 2021.