ITV has announced a second series of of its hit detective drama McDonald & Dodds.

McDonald & Dodds follows crime mysteries investigated by unlikely British duo - the wildly ambitious DCI McDonald and the shy, modest DS Dodds - who are thrown together to form a rumbustious yet effective partnership.

The first series of two feature-length episodes aired earlier this year and now ITV has confirmed a second series of three episodes is on the way.

Season 2 will see both Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins return to reprise their roles as DCI McDonald and DS Dodds respectively.

Created and executive produced by Robert Murphy, who is the lead writer for the series, McDonald & Dodds will once again be filmed in the West Country.

The brand new episodes will be directed by Alex Pillai (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale), Rebecca Rycroft (Malory Towers, Danny and Mick) and Ian Aryeh (In The Long Run, Andy and the Band).

ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said: “We’re delighted with the audience reaction to the first series of McDonald and Dodds. The two characters couldn’t be further apart, which is what makes the series so intriguing to watch.

"They shouldn’t have chemistry, but they do, and they work brilliantly in partnership which is testimony to Robert’s script and Tala and Jason for bringing McDonald & Dodds to life.”

Preethi Mavahalli, director of drama at programme makers Mammoth Screen added: “We are thrilled that Robert Murphy’s clever storytelling was a hit with audiences earlier this year.

"McDonald & Dodds are a quirkily unique investigative team brought to life beautifully by Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins.

"We’re really pleased ITV have commissioned more films and look forward to returning to film in Bath.”

The first series is available to view via streaming platform Britbox.

Picture: ITV