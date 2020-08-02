Dani Harmer to return as Tracy Beaker in TV adaption of My Mum Tracy Beaker

Dani Harmer is to reprise her role of Tracy Beaker in a brand new CBBC series.

My Mum Tracy Beaker will be based on Jacqueline Wilson's recent book of the same name.

The latest in the Tracy Beaker series, it follows an adult Tracy who is now a single mum to 12-year-old daughter Jess.

The Sun reports that Dani will return as Tracy with casting underway to find a young actress to play her daughter.

"I can’t wait to return again to the role of Tracy," Tracy told the newspaper. “I’m a fan myself and want to know what happens next and where this journey takes her. Being a mother, I know how much it changes you.

“So I’m looking forward to seeing how it has changed Tracy but still keeping her the same feisty, strong female lead that people know and love.”

Earlier this year, Tracy Beaker returned with a brand new podcast series.

Meanwhile the TV series The Story of Tracy Beaker as well as spin-offs Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground are currently available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.