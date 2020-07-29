Taskmaster series 10 cast: Meet the line up of new series on Channel 4

The line up of contestants making up the Taskmaster cast for season 10 have been confirmed.

The tenth series will launch in its new home on Channel 4 this autumn.

But while the channel may have changed, everything else remains the same with creator Alex Horne back alongside Greg Davies as the incomparable and all-powerful Taskmaster.

Taskmaster series 10 cast

Hoping to impress the Taskmaster and be crowned the next champion are:

BAFTA winning actress and writer Daisy May Cooper (This Country, BBC Three)

Acclaimed comedian, writer and director Johnny Vegas (Benidorm, ITV)

BAFTA winning actress Katherine Parkinson (IT Crowd, Channel 4)

Comedian and actor Mawaan Rizwan (Live At The Apollo, BBC Two)

Comedian, multi-award-winning podcaster and writer Richard Herring (RHLSTP).

Wax seals will open, dreams will be made and/or broken, and Little Alex Horne will be wrapped around his master’s little finger providing stats and moral support in the most ridiculous and ferociously fought game show on television.

Taskmaster series 10 will launch on Channel 4 in the autumn with an exact start date to be confirmed.

The comedy game show sees a group of famous comedians set a series of bizarre and challenging task by almighty Taskmaster Greg Davies.

Faithful underling sidekick, Alex Horne accompanies the Taskmaster equipped with spreadsheets and stopwatches, eager to facilitate his master’s every whim and adjudicate his loose point system to determine a winner.

Originally aired on UKTV's Dave, it was announced in 2019 that Channel 4 had signed a six-series deal to air the show with repeated episodes on E4.

Alex Horne said previously: "It seems like the right time to move to a channel with a broader audience and I can reassure people who like the show that it won’t be changing one bit and I’ll still be forced to do things no one should ever have to do.”