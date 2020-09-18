The Pursuit Of Love start date, cast and first look at new BBC One series

The Pursuit Of Love is the brand new drama coming to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

The Pursuit Of Love on BBC one is Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s celebrated novel of the same name.

Written and directed by Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship.

A synopsis reads: "Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan.

"Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places. As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart."

Director - Emily Mortimer

The Pursuit Of Love start date

The BBC has confirmed that The Pursuit Of Love will come to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2021 with an exact release date to be confirmed.

Outside the UK, Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The series will run for three, hour-long episodes.

The Pursuit Of Love cast

Lily James and Emily Beecham lead the cast in the roles of Linda Radlett and Fanny Logan respectively.

Fanny (EMILY BEECHAM), Davey (JOHN HEFFERNAN), Uncle Matthew (DOMINIC WEST), Merlin (ANDREW SCOTT), Aunt Emily (ANNABEL MULLION), Aunt Sadie (DOLLY WELLS)

They're joined by Dominic West and Dolly Wells as Linda’s parents, Uncle Matthew and Aunt Sadie Radlett, Andrew Scott as Lord Merlin, the Radlett’s wealthy and eccentric neighbour, Emily Mortimer as Fanny’s mother, The Bolter and Beattie Edmondson (Josh, Patrick) as Louisa Radlett.

Linda and Fanny’s suitors include Assaad Bouab as Fabrice de Sauveterre, Shazad Latif as Alfred Wincham and Freddie Fox as Tony Kroesig.

Filming is currently underway in primarily around the Bristol and Bath area, with first look photos above.

Writer and director Emily Mortimer said: “I’ve always loved Nancy Mitford so when I was asked to adapt The Pursuit Of Love it was impossible to say no. It’s an outrageously funny and honest story, whose central character - the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett - still reads as a radical.

"I feel privileged to be directing this show and working with the brilliant teams at Open Book, Moonage Pictures, Amazon and the BBC.”

Fanny (EMILY BEECHAM)

Lily James, added: “It’s great to be working with Emily. Her brilliant scripts bring new life to this story - full of love, full of friendship, very moving and sad in places, but also funny and true to life."

