The Pursuit Of Love cast announced for new BBC One drama adaption

BBC One has confirmed an all star cast for its upcoming adaption of The Pursuit Of Love.

Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s celebrated novel has started filming this month (July)

Written and directed by Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship.

A synopsis shares: "Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan.

"Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places.

"As social and political divisions split the nation, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart."

The Pursuit Of Love cast

Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Rebecca, Cinderella, Baby Driver) and Emily Beecham (Little Joe, Cruella) lead the cast in the roles of Linda Radlett and Fanny Logan respectively.

Further cast includes Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair, Les Misérables) and Dolly Wells (Dracula, Doll & Em) as Linda’s parents, Uncle Matthew and Aunt Sadie Radlett, Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Sherlock) as Lord Merlin, the Radlett’s wealthy and eccentric neighbour, Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, The Sense of an Ending) as Fanny’s mother, The Bolter and Beattie Edmondson (Josh, Patrick) as Louisa Radlett.

Linda and Fanny’s suitors include Assaad Bouab (Messiah, Call My Agent) as Fabrice de Sauveterre, Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful, Star Trek: Discovery) as Alfred Wincham and Freddie Fox (White House Farm, The Crown) as Tony Kroesig.

The Pursuit Of Love will run for three hour-long episodes.

The series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and be available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Filming will take place in accordance with all current government guidelines.

Photo of Emily Beecham by Rankin.