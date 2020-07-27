BBC Two to celebrate the best of the noughties in new series

A new BBC Two series will celebrate the best of the noughties.

In The Noughties is a ten-part series hosted by Angela Scanlon.

Advertisements

She will sit down with a host of celebrity guests to revisit cultural highlights from the noughtiest decade which included J.Lo’s green gown, Big Brother, The DaVinci Code and Adele’s debut album.

The decade also saw us fall crazy in love with Beyoncé, got introduced to David Brent, discovered who shot Phil and learned how to keep dancing with Bruce and Tess.

In each episode, Angela will be joined by two celebrity guests each week, where they’ll discuss the films, music, dramas, comedies, fashion and entertainment highlights that shaped every year between 2000 – 2009.

Celebrity guests joining Angela across the series include Clara Amfo, Russell Kane, Amol Rajan and Kimberley Walsh. Each guest will have looking over the highlights, revealing their personal favourite moments, and explaining why the year they’re discussing was so important to them.

Advertisements

Angela Scanlon said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to revisit ‘The Noughties’, remembering some of the wildest telly/pop culture moments and celebrating the highlights with my amazing array of guests.

"From fashion and sporting icons, TV talent shows to our favourite sitcoms and the stars that dominated the headlines... this decade was punchy! It also allowed me to wear a velour tracksuit with rhinestone boots (again) and for that I am forever grateful.

"I hope it will offer a little escape and take people on a trip down memory lane to a time where what The Beckhams wore was a deliciously pressing global matter.”

Simon Goretzki, Series Producer, added: “It’s a fun celebration of the decade that kicked off a whole new Millennium, with all the best bits and big stories from the worlds of telly, music, film and entertainment.

"Angela’s enthusiasm and energy capture those times perfectly, and her brilliant selection of guests give each year a proper going-over, sharing their experiences, memories and favourite moments whilst considering what has changed since the decade ended.

Advertisements

"What audiences will get is a mixture of the personal and thought-provoking, some great music, fantastic clips, a lot of laughs and hopefully some great memories too.”

In The Noughties will air on BBC Two later in 2020.