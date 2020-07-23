Jonathan Ross to launch new Comedy Club show on ITV

Jonathan Ross is to launch a brand new comedy series on ITV later this year.

Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club will feature up and coming comedy talent in an intimate space.

With venues currently closed, the show will showcase the very best new talents performing in a recreation of the vibe and atmosphere of a small comedy venue, all filmed within current government guidelines.

ITV explained: "Jonathan is always the first to champion up-and-coming talent and this new series will see him get behind fresh new comedians on the cusp of their big break, offering them a stage upon which to make people laugh.

"All destined to be household names of the future, these acts will perform to an audience under the watchful eye of comedy and broadcasting talent, Jonathan."

Each 30 minute episode will see four new faces performing as well as established names sharing new material.

Jonathan said: “Apart from the excuse to wear make-up, my favourite part of this job has always been giving exciting new talent a platform to show off their skills.

"The excitement and joy in seeing a new face come out and deliver memorable comedy is a wonderful feeling, and we want to make sure as many people as possible get to experience it.

"There’s so much incredible comedy talent around at the moment with all too few opportunities to do what they do best. I’m very much looking forward to giving these acts the exposure they deserve, having a good laugh and finally leaving my front room.”

ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe, added: “It is great to be working with Jonathan on a new project.

"Other than Jonathan, part of the appeal for this format is it's a fantastic vehicle for finding and growing the new comedy talent of the future.”

Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club will air on ITV later this year.