Ant and Dec 'planning to bring back Chums for TV special with Cat Deeley'

Ant and Dec could reunite with Cat Deeley for a reboot of their parody sitcom Chums.

Chums originally formed part of 90s kids’ TV favourite, SMTV Live which was hosted by the trio between 1998 and 2001.

Advertisements

It's been reported by The Sun newspaper that talks are underway to bring back the sketch series as part of a bigger TV project.

A source told the tabloid that they hoped to sign up some big name celebs to feature in the revival.

“Chums was one of SMTV Live’s most popular sketches so they always wanted to revisit it at some point in the future," the source said. “They’ve worked on a script they think justifies bringing it back as part of a TV project they’re in talks for.

“And they’ve met with Cat in the last couple of weeks and she’s on board too."

As yet, no official details have been announced - watch this space!

The news follows repeated rumours about a possible reboot of SM:TV Live.

First teased in 2018, a one-off special was reportedly in the works to celebrate 20 years since the first episode.

But with Ant and Dec's busy schedule the plans were put on hold.

Advertisements

Earlier in 2020 Ant and Dec teased a possible SM:TV reunion show again but the ongoing pandemic has once again forced production to pause.

SMTV began on 29th August 1998 and ran for five years, although Ant and Dec left the show in 2001, followed by Cat in 2002.