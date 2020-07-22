Phillip Schofield reveals new book Life's What You Make It - pre-order here!

Phillip Schofield has revealed the release date for his new book Life's What You Make It.

The 2020 autobiography from Phillip Schofield is available to pre-order online now by clicking here.

Life's What You Make It is the bravely honest and uplifting memoir from one of Britain's most cherished TV presenters, Phillip Schofield.

Released on October 15, the book is available in hard cover, paperback audiobook and Kindle editions.

Phillip said of the book: "For a long time, I felt that I couldn't write this book. At first, I didn't think I'd lived enough, then life got busy and filled with distractions. In more recent years, there was always a very painful consideration - I knew where it would eventually have to go.

"I have recently decided that the truth is the only thing that can set me free. The truth has taken a long time to make itself clear to me, but now is the right time to share it, all of it."

He revealed that the memoir will "look back with nostalgic delight on my life" from endlessly writing letters to the BBC in pursuit of a job in broadcasting, to starring as the lead in Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

"It has taken four decades to get here but I feel lucky to have called the sets of Talking Telephone Numbers, The Cube, Dancing on Ice and of course, This Morning, home," Phillip added.

The book will also lift the lid of Phillip's "dangerously funny relationship with Holly Willoughby" and his "loving and remarkable family."